Voyager: An Open-Ended Embodied Agent with Large Language Models

Voyager Components

We introduce Voyager, the first LLM-powered embodied lifelong learning agent to drive exploration, master a wide range of skills, and make new discoveries continually without human intervention in Minecraft. Voyager is made possible through three key modules: 1) an automatic curriculum that maximizes exploration; 2) a skill library for storing and retrieving complex behaviors; and 3) a new iterative prompting mechanism that generates executable code for embodied control. We opt to use code as the action space instead of low-level motor commands because programs can naturally represent temporally extended and compositional actions, which are essential for many long-horizon tasks in Minecraft. Voyager interacts with a blackbox LLM (GPT-4) through prompting and in-context learning. Our approach bypasses the need for model parameter access and explicit gradient-based training or finetuning.

Voyager consists of three key components: an automatic curriculum for open-ended exploration, a skill library for increasingly complex behaviors, and an iterative prompting mechanism that uses code as action space.

Automatic Curriculum

Automatic curriculum. The automatic curriculum takes into account the exploration progress and the agent's state to maximize exploration. The curriculum is generated by GPT-4 based on the overarching goal of "discovering as many diverse things as possible". This approach can be perceived as an in-context form of novelty search.

Skill Library

Skill library. Top: Adding a new skill. Each skill is indexed by the embedding of its description, which can be retrieved in similar situations in the future. Bottom: Skill retrieval. When faced with a new task proposed by the automatic curriculum, we perform querying to identify the top-5 relevant skills. Complex skills can be synthesized by composing simpler programs, which compounds Voyager's capabilities rapidly over time and alleviates catastrophic forgetting.

Iterative Prompting Mechanism



Left: Environment feedback. GPT-4 realizes it needs 2 more planks before crafting sticks. Right: Execution error. GPT-4 realizes it should craft a wooden axe instead of an acacia axe since there is no acacia axe in Minecraft.